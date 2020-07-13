Ashok Gehlot’s son business partner under ED scanner; IT raids at Cong leaders premises

New Delhi: Amid political crisis in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

Investor Ratan Kant Sharma, close aide of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, is under the agency’s scanner.

Sharma had allegedly received around Rs 96.7 crore from Mauritius and has stakes in Hotel Fairmont. Sharma and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are business partners.

Sharma was summoned by the ED four days ago. The agency suspects that large scale overseas transactions have taken place.

On the other hand, income tax investigators raided on premises belonging to people close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Searches were underway in premises of Rajeev Arora, Gehlot’s close aide and veteran state Congress leaders, Dharmendra Rathod.

Sources said that unaccounted cash, jewellery, property papers and lockers were seized. The team also reached Bhilwara and Jhalawad and carried out searches, officials said.

Congress has postponed its Legislature Party meeting by half an hour to 11 am. Around 74 MLAs have reached the Chief Minister’s Residence.

Party Whip Mahesh Joshi said that the BJP is “misusing agencies for its self fulfilling goals”.