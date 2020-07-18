BJP files counter FIR against Congress leaders including Surjewala in audiotapes row

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday filed a counter FIR against three Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasra in connection with alleged audiotapes related to conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan.

“Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala, and other accused have regularly been giving false and inflammatory statements against the BJP to criminally damage its reputation so that the blame for the current sorry state of affairs of the Congress can be pinned on the BJP. With the ill-intention of damaging the BJP’s reputation, a conspiracy was hatched at the Chief Minister’s residence situated at 8 Civil lines,” read the complaint letter written by BJP Rajasthan spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj Bhardwaj to the Station Officer of Ashok Nagar police station.

Bhardwaj said that in a bid to hurt the BJP’s image, fake audio clips were prepared, plotting for which was allegedly done at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence.

Bhardwaj said in a fake telephonic conversation that was released, doctored voices of several prominent leaders of the BJP could be heard. In the audio clips, it has been claimed that Congress MLAs have been “bought for crores of rupees”.

He alleged, “the forgery has been done by one Lokesh Sharma, an aide to the Chief Minister”.

The BJP leader said false audio tapes were circulated by Lokesh Sharma to the media to target the BJP and Union Minister Shekhawat and others on the night of July 16.

The party spokesperson said in the complaint that on Friday, Surjewala, Dotasra made the audio tapes public in a press conference at a hotel. Cases were also filed against BJP leaders.

“Therefore, all the accused involved in this conspiracy, along with Lokesh Sharma, Randeep Surjewala, Govind Dotasra, Mahesh Joshi, should be identified and arrested,” the complaint mentioned.

Through this conspiracy, Bhardwaj alleged that hateful and insulting comments are being made on the BJP and its supporters, and “on the basis of this the Special Operation Group (SOG) has filed fake lawsuits under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code and is also threatening BJP leaders of arrest.”

The BJP leader has urged the police officer to register an FIR against Sharma, Surjewala, Dotasra, and others involved in the alleged conspiracy and take necessary action and recover the equipment used by them.