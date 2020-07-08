BJP leader, family members killed by terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar: A BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for North Kashmir’s Bandipore was killed by suspected terrorists on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the former BJP president of Bandipora district Wasim Bari was at his shop with his father and brother adjacent to his house opposite to the Bandipora Police Station when some terrorists indiscriminately fired at them injuring them critically.

They were shifted to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries as the doctors declared them bought dead.

The family had eight personal security guard but none were with them at the time of the incident. The guards are being arrested said the police.

DGP, J&K Dilbag Singh said that a probe has been ordered.

A police official said that the area is cordoned and a search operation launched. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav condoled with the family and tweeted: “Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family.”