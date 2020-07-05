BSP leader, kin of gangster Vikas Dubey, held in Sitapur

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Anupam Dubey was arrested in Sitapur on Sunday along with 12 others while attempting to enter the district in two luxury cars. Several arms were also recovered from them.

According to sources, Anupam Dubey is a relative of gangster Vikas Dubey who killed eight policemen in Kanpur on Friday and his arrest is linked to the case.

Misrikh Circle Officer Abhay Pratap, who arrested the BSP leader following a tip-off, said they were being questioned about the purpose of their visit.

Anupam Dubey had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Sawayazpur seat in the Hardoi district on the BSP ticket.