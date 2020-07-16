CBI books SRS Group for Rs 135 cr bank fraud

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has registered a case against Faridabad-based SRS Group of Companies, its directors and others in an alleged case of bank fraud to the tune of Rs 135 crore.

A CBI official here said that the agency also carried out searches at 19 locations including Delhi, Faridabad and Bengaluru at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents and materials.

The official said that the agency registered a case against SRS group of companies (SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd and SRS Real Estate Ltd), its directors Anil Jindal, Rajesh Singla, Nanak Chand Tayal, Bishan Bansal, Vinod Jindal and Jitender Kumar and others including unknown public servants on the complaint from Canara Bank on the allegations of fraud of Rs 135.15 crore.

The official said that it was alleged that the SRS group of companies had availed term loans from the bank.

It was further alleged that the SRS group defrauded the bank and diverted the funds by not routing the proceeds of sale or booking of the flats through accounts maintained with the bank.