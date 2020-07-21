CBI quizzing Rajasthan CM’s OSD in SHO suicide case

New Delhi/Jaipur: A day after questioning Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in the suicide case of a Rajasthan Police officer, the CBI was on Tuesday quizzing the Chief Minister’s OSD Devalal Saini in the matter, official sources said.

“A team of CBI officials from Delhi are questioning Saini in Jaipur in connection with the suicide of Churu district’s Rajgarh Police Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi,” Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources in Delhi said.

Poonia, a Congress MLA from Sadulpur constituency in Churu district, was questioned on Monday for over four hours. The sources said that Poonia will be quizzed again.

She is a three-time Olympian, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award winner, apart from a gold medalist in the 2010 Asian Games.

The development comes at a time when the Ashok Gehlot government is facing a rebellion by party leader Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs.

Pilot was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief on July 14.

Vishnoi was found hanging at his government residence on May 23. The CBI had registered a case on June 26 against unknown persons following Rajasthan government’s request. The state had opted for a CBI probe on June 6.

In a suicide note addressed to the Churu Superintendent of Police, the SHO had said he was not able to “bear pressure created around him”. A screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the SHO and his activist friend had gone viral wherein the police officer claimed that he was “being trapped in dirty politics at the local level”.