Published On: Sun, Jul 5th, 2020

Coast Guard rescues six Sri Lankan fishermen from rough seas

Chennai: Six Lankan fishermen were rescued from rough seas on Sunday morning in a coordinated operation between Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and merchant vessel MV YM Summit.

The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka

In a statement issued here, the Coast Guard said the merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai.

The merchant vessel transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai, which shared it with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination, the statement said.

The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.

They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days.

The MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission here and MRCC Colombo to verify their credentials and arrange for their safe return to home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com