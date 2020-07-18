Cong blame on BJP for its infighting ridiculous: MP Diya Kumari

Jaipur: Taking a dig at the Congress, Rajsamand’s BJP MP Diya Kumari on Saturday said that the Rajasthan’s ruling party’s move to blame her party for its infighting was both ridiculous and condemnable.

She said that the Congress was to be blamed for all its controversies and problems amid a battle of supremacy among leaders of different factions.

The BJP leader said that the people of Rajasthan will never forgive the Congress since instead of providing relief to the masses during the pandemic, Congress MLAs were allegedly learning how to make Italian dishes in a 5-star hotel.

“The photographs show that no social distancing is being maintained. It would have been appropriate if they had done some public service as per the Indian culture. Blaming any BJP leader at the Centre or in the state is a reflection of the frustration of the Congress,” Diya Kumari remarked.

The MP said that due to sealing of the inter-state borders, the general public was suffering huge financial losses. “This is affecting the marble businesses the most,” she added.