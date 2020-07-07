Published On: Wed, Jul 8th, 2020

Controversial Kanpur ex-SSP Anant Deo shunted out of STF

Lucknow: Anant Dev Tiwari, the SSP of Kanpur when the slain circle officer Devendra Mishra had written him a letter complaining about the nexus between suspended Station Officer Vinay Tiwari and gangster Vikas Dubey, has been transferred.

He has now been shifted to Moradabad as DIG, Provincial Armed Constabulary

Tiwari was DIG, Special Task Force which is probing the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel were killed in an ambush on Friday by Dubey and his men.

He has now been shifted to Moradabad as DIG, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Earlier in the day, Tiwari’s photographs with Jai Bajpai, alleged to be the financier of Dubey, had gone viral on the social media.

Police is now carrying our raids at the residences of Bajpai in Kanpur.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com