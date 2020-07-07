Controversial Kanpur ex-SSP Anant Deo shunted out of STF

Lucknow: Anant Dev Tiwari, the SSP of Kanpur when the slain circle officer Devendra Mishra had written him a letter complaining about the nexus between suspended Station Officer Vinay Tiwari and gangster Vikas Dubey, has been transferred.

Tiwari was DIG, Special Task Force which is probing the Kanpur incident in which eight police personnel were killed in an ambush on Friday by Dubey and his men.

He has now been shifted to Moradabad as DIG, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Earlier in the day, Tiwari’s photographs with Jai Bajpai, alleged to be the financier of Dubey, had gone viral on the social media.

Police is now carrying our raids at the residences of Bajpai in Kanpur.