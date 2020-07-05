Published On: Sun, Jul 5th, 2020

CRPF jawan injured in J&K’s Pulwama IED blast

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force convoy was once again targeted by militants in J&K’s Pulwama area on Sunday, in which a trooper was injured .

Improvised Explosive Device was carried out by the suspected terrorists

“A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow,” the J&K police tweeted.

The low intensity blast of the Improvised Explosive Device was carried out by the suspected terrorists moments after a CRPF convoy passed through Gangoo village in South Kashmir.

The explosion caused panic in the area. Additional security forces have reached the spot that has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com