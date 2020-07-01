CRPF martyred, civilian killed in J&K’s Sopore terror attack

Srinagar: One CRPF Head Constable was martyred and a civilian killed while three other security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Sopore in North Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, terrorists fired on the CRPF party which was immediately retaliated to.

“Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started,” said Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police.

The injured CRPF personnel have been rushed to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

The area has been cordoned and an operation has been launched to nab the terrorists responsible for the act.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months.