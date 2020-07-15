Dy CM was horsetrading with BJP to topple govt, we have proof: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Without taking the name of Sachin Pilot who was sacked on Tuesday as the PCC chief and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the Dy CM was himself engaged in a deal to topple the government and he has all the proof about it.

Being fluent in English, giving strong bytes to the media and having a handsome personality doesn’t mean everything. However, what matters is what stays in your heart for your nation, what is your commitment for your country and what are your ideologies and policies for your party. Sone ki chhuri pet mein khane ki liye nahin hoti (You never use a golden knife to cut your own stomach), he commented making a direct attack on Pilot without referring to his name.

Gehlot said that the PCC chief was talking to the BJP and the deal was closed at 2 am and a monetary transaction was done. He also accused the Modi government of being engaged in the entire plot.

“A few of our party members became over ambitious and joined hands with the BJP. In fact, our PCC chief and deputy CM himself was involved in the deal. We have proof, They were talking at 2 a.m., we were informed that a deal is being done to topple our government. I have proof against the same and have names of the people who refused to take the money,” Gehlot said.

“The Congress kept democracy alive for 70 years, however, the present government is all out to kill democracy,” he said, adding that “politics means a fight of ideology, it means fight on policy matters and fight on diverse issues. However, if you have differences, you can go out of the party with 2/3rd majority, no one will have objection, there is an anti-defection law. However, when you start hobnobbing with the BJP which is in power at the centre, start making monetary deals with them, start making more trading, then that will be questioned.”

The Rajasthan CM also questioned the intention of the central government over the raids conducted by the ED and IT in Rajasthan and said why was the government terrorising people by misusing such agencies. Where is democracy, he questioned.

Gehlot said the younger generation has not struggled the way his generation had.

“We are alive even after working hard for over 40 years. However, the newer generation has not struggled a lot. They think we don’t like them, but Sonia Gandhi likes them, Rahul Gandhi likes them and Ashok Gehlot also likes them.”

In our times, we did not have IT and mobiles, however, today leaders have the latest technology available with them and hence they can work hard and put up a good performance to develop the nation, he added.