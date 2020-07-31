ED registers money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput suspected suicide case

New Delhi: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering over transactions worth Rs 15 crore related to the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. An ED official said that it has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The development comes amid the complaint of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, to Bihar Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR. The official said that in the coming days the agency will summon a number of people for questioning in the case.

Earlier, a meeting was held at Bihar DGP Gupteshwat Pandey’s office in Patna on the investigation being conducted by the Bihar Police team in Mumbai in the case. A four member team of the Bihar Police is in Mumbai in connection with the case.

The ED on Thursday sought details of the FIR registered against Rhea by the Bihar Police and the details of two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea’s family from the banks. The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.

Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s death. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant’s first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar’s Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh, said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.