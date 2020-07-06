Finally China relents as its troops pulls back 2 km in Galwan valley

Leh: Finally the Chinese troops have started pulling back by at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian and much more number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent face-off last month.

Top official sources said that the Chinese troops retreated at least 1-5 to 2 kilometres on Sunday, following several rounds of talks which had begun after the clash on June 15.

The disengagement between Indian and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) happened as per the agreed terms in the Corps Commander’s meeting.

With the present retreat by the chinese troops, a four kilometre no-man zone has been created at the LAC.

Sources said that the the disengagement of Chinese troops is being monitored by the Indian side at all four friction points including the PP-14 (Galwan river valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area.

Sources further said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been seen removing some of its tents and temporary structures at the Patrolling Points-14, 15 and 17A in the Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hotsprings, along with some of its heavy vehicles being moved back by over km back from the current point of stand off.