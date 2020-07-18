Published On: Sat, Jul 18th, 2020

Four terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter, search operation underway

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists in an encounter that started in the wee hours on Saturday in Amshipora village of Shopian district.

This was the second operation in the last 24 hours against terrorists in the Kashmir valley

According to an official, a joint team of Kashmir Police, 62 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the wee hours of Saturday in Amshipora village after forces receiving specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight, said the official.

The official said that till reports last came in, four terrorists were killed and the operation was still in progress.

