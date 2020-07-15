Global policy in tatters, India losing respect everywhere: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a pot shot at Narendra Modi government saying its foreign policy is in tatters and India is losing power and respect everywhere.

“India’s global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and Government of India has no idea what to do,” he said in a tweet attaching a news report.

The news report claimed that Iranian government has decided to proceed in the construction of a rail line on its own from Chabahar port to Zahaden along the border with Afghanistan citing delays from Indian side in funding and starting the project.

India had signed an agreement with Iran to construct a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government in the recent days and has sharpened his attack on the government over several issues like handling of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation, face off with China in Ladakh and economic issues etc.