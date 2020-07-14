Hardeep Puri hits back at Priyanka Vadra again, reveals identity of caller

New Delhi: An IANS story has dominated the political discourse since this morning. In what has turned out to be a political game of brinkmanship, a tit for tat, Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri has called it like it should be.

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continuing to live in denial, Puri in charge of Lutyen Bungalow Zone hit back once again in what could only be described as a broadside. He has pretty much revealed the identity of the caller. And as if all this wasn’t enough, he reacted to fellow Union Minister Smriti Irani saying: Govt ‘factchecks’ Priyanka, backs IANS.

Puri’s latest tweets say: “Would only request you to first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public.

“Streak of entitlement & playing victim don’t go well together.

“The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy…the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith.”

This came after Priyanka reacted to an earlier tweet which had called her bluff: “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August…”

Now Puri’s latest tweet and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani’s rapid fire has left nothing to imagination as to the identity of the person who called up BJP leaders.

Here is Smriti Irani’s tweet: “Facts and CONgress can never go ‘hand’ in ‘hand’… The ‘fact’ that a notice had to be served and dues were not paid speaks for itself…The Congress leader called you @HardeepSPuriji coz high command ka order hai.”

Senior BJP MP and former Minister Radha Mohan Singh, had this to say after Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘fake news’ claim, “There is love for the bungalow, but does not want to show it …… But truth can’t be hidden.”

The Centre’s fact checking of Priyanka came after she branded a IANS story about how PM Modi allowed Priyanka Gandhi to stay in the Lutyens’ bungalow, for some extra time following a request, as “fake news”. But faced with the Union Minister giving specific details of the call timing from an influential Congress leader, the grand old party jumped to her rescue.

Congress’ Communication Department Chief Randeep Singh Surjewala tried to find a way out of the controversy, “Priyankaji fights for the cause of people and need no favours from your ilk. So stop bragging unwarrantedly. The issue is closed.”

This certainly changed the discourse on social media where people started to question the claim by Priyanka. The Hindu’s Political Editor Nistula Hebbar remarked, “Woah! Shots fired!,” after Puri’s sensational revelation, contradicting Gandhi.

Senior TV Journalists Rohit Sardana posted a screenshot of Vadra’s claim and Puri’s counter to say, “The ruckus over the bungalow is not over.” News 18-Hindi’s Managing Editor Amish Devgan too took a subtle dig at Priyanka saying, “Bangle par bhaukal tight hai”.

After Twitter started to buzz and many wondered about the identity of the concerned Congressman in Puri’s tweet, who he claimed, dialed up to ensure Priyanka and family could stay put at her sprawling 35 Lodi Estate bungalow, the Congress leader attempted to downplay it. She responded to Puri by saying, “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern…”