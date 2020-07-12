Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: Ashraf Sehrai, a close associate of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was arrested in Srinagar city on Sunday morning, police sources said.

Sehrai was arrested from his house in Barzalla area.

He was under house arrest since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

Sehrai’s son Junaid had joined terrorist ranks in March 2018 and was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Nawakadal area of old Srinagar city on May 19 this year.

Hardline separatist leader Geelani had recently resigned from the separatist political conglomerate, All Party Hurriyat Conference.