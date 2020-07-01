Indians download many apps, time now to upload some: IT Minister

New Delhi: Giving a clear signal for greater support to startups working towards enriching the digital universe, Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that while Indians download a lot of apps from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it is time to upload some.

His comments came in the backdrop of India banning 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser.

Taking part in a virtual event to mark five years of the “Digital India” initiative, the IT Minister encouraged Indian entrepreneurs to make products for the world.

“You know you have a supportive government. If any of you need any concrete help, do reach out,” he said, addressing the startup community in the country.

Moderated by YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, the event also saw the participation of Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan Co-Founder Sujeet Kumar and InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari, among others.

Tewari said that the decision to ban 59 Chinese apps may open up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs to make India the fourth major digital hubs of the world, after the US, China and Russia.

Talking about how “Digital India ” helped the country cope with Covid-19 challenges, the IT Minister said that “85 percent of the IT industry was working properly even in the face of severe Covid-19 restrictions”.

The IT Minister said that India is looking to tap the opportunities provided by Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence in a variety of sectors including health and agriculture.

“I think implementation of Blockchain can lead to more meaningful e-governance,” he said.