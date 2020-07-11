Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in J&K’s Naugam sector, 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed after a major infiltration bid was foiled by the Army in North Kashmir’s Naugam sector of Kupwara district on Saturday.

The Army said that troops laid an ambush after suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the encounter that followed, two heavily armed infiltrators were gunned down.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, were recovered from the neutralised terrorists.

“Early morning today, suspicious movement was detected by our troops at Naugam sector, in Handwara, Kupwara district along the LoC. The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in elimination of two terrorists.

“Two AK-47 rifle and war like stores recovered,” the Army added.

The forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation to find out the presence of more terrorists, if any, in the area.

Pakistan is continuously trying to push terrorists into Indian side of LoC. Till July this year, the forces have successfully neutralised hundreds of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, added an official.