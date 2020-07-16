J&K govt recovers Rs 39.69 lakh from IAS officer

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government has recovered Rs 39.69 lakh from a senior IAS officer who had allegedly taken the amount from an organisation.

Official sources said the UT administration served a notice to the officer asking him to remit the amount back into the account of the organisation as he had illegally received the monetary benefit from the organisation.

“The officer remitted Rs 39,69,359 back to the organisation recently.

“The officer has further submitted that Rs 20,86,120 had been deducted as TDS and were deposited with the income tax department”, sources said.

Sources further said Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu has taken a serious note of the dereliction of duty by the officer and ordered that the matter be referred to the department of personnel and trainings (DoPT) for initiating action against the officer.

The Lt Governor has also taken a serious view of the action recommended by a senior officer against the delinquent officer.

Reports said the senior IAS officer had recommended that the delinquent officer be served a notice and an internal probe be held against him.

The senior officer had reportedly recommended that a warning be served to the delinquent officer and the matter be closed without referring it to the DoPT.