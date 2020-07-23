Pakistan violates ceasefire for 3rd day in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: For the third consecutive day Pakistan on Thursday resorted to firing and intense shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said about 11 am Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”, the spokesman said.

Thursday’s ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Poonch is third during the last three days.

Sources said that the recent incidents of ceasefire violations was aimed at providing cover fire to terrorists waiting at its launch pads acrros the LoC to infiltrate into Indian side and carry out violent activities in the Kashmir valley.

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC over 2,711 times.

A total of 21 civilians has been killed and 94 injured in these ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year.