PLFI terror funding: NIA makes 7th arrest in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the seventh accused linked to the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in a terror funding case registered by the Jharkhand Police in 2016.

Fuleshwar Gope, 44, a resident of Gumla district in Jharkhand, was arrested by the anti-terror agency on Monday. He was produced before a special NIA court in Ranchi and was remanded to the custody of the anti-terror agency for four days.

This is the seventh arrest in the case since the NIA began investigating the matter in January 2018. The agency has conducted searches and seized properties worth Rs 90 lakh and other incriminating documents.

Fuleshwar had conspired with PLFI chief Dinesh Gope and formed a dubious company, namely Shiv Shakti Samriddhi Infra Pvt. Ltd, in partnership with Hira Devi (first wife of Dinesh) for channelising the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing them in the bank account of the dubious company.

Shiv Shakti Samriddhi Infra became a frontal company to legitimise the levy amounts collected by Dinesh, who is absconding, and invest the same in properties.

The profit earned by the company was intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities of PLFI.

This case was filed at the Bero police station in Ranchi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

It pertains to seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh belonging to Dinesh. The amount was to be deposited in a State Bank of India branch in Ranchi on November 10, 2016 by the associates of Dinesh when Jharkhand Police arrested four of them and filed a chargesheet in the case on January 9, 2017.

The bail of the four accused persons was cancelled and the first supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed on October 21, 2019 against a 10 arrested accused persons, and Dinesh who is absconding.

During further investigation, Hira Devi and Sakuntala Kumari, both wives of Dinesh, were arrested on January 30 this year by the NIA. The agency also arrested two associates of Dinesh — Jaiprakash Singh Bhuiya and Amit Deswal — on March 2.