Priyanka Vadra to abide by orders to vacate govt bungalow

New Delhi: After being served an eviction notice by the government here on Wednesday, sources close to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said she would vacate the house within the stipulated time.

The government on Wednesday asked Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her government accommodation, 35 Lodhi Estate within a month as she was no longer in the list of Special Protection Group (SPG).

In its order, the government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had informed vide its communication dated June 30 that Priyanka Gandhi had been assigned ‘Z plus’ security with the CRPF cover on all-India basis, which did not have any provision for allotment or retention of government accommodation.

“In view of this, she is no longer entitled to a government accommodation and her allotment has been cancelled by the Directorate of Estate on July 1, 2020 with the direction to vacate the house within one month,” the order said.

As per records, she has accumulated Rs 3,46,677 dues as on June 30, 2020. She has been issued notice to clear dues and rent for the period till she vacates the accommodation.

The CCA at its meeting on December 7, 2000, reviewed the guidelines on allotment of government accommodation on security grounds and decided that in future no private person, other than SPG protectees, should be given government accommodation on security grounds.

Such allotments were to be done at the market rate, around 50 times of normal rent. “Later, in July 2003, it was decided to charge special rate of licence fee i.e. 20 times the normal rent from such persons,” it said.