Rafale jets will be game changer for India: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Soon after the five Rafale fighter jets landed at the IAF airbase in Ambala on Wednesday afternoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that these multi-role fighter aircraft will be a game changer.

Shah said he is sure that the induction of the new generation Rafale jets will help the Indian Air Force safeguard India’s sky and thwart any challenge.

In a Twitter message, Shah said the touchdown of Rafale jets marks a historic day for “our vigorous Indian Air Force and is a proud moment for India!”

Calling the Rafale jets the world’s most powerful machines, Shah said these are capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky.

“I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority,” Shah said.

“Induction of these next generation aircraft is a true testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. The Modi government is committed to build on India’s defence capabilities. I thank honourable PM for providing this unprecedented strength to our IAF,” the Home Minister added.

From speed to weapon capabilities, Shah said Rafale is way ahead. “I am sure these world class fighter jets will prove to be a game changer.”

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as the Indian Air Force and the entire country on this momentous day.

Five of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter jets built by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault landed safely at the IAF airbase in Ambala on Wednesday afternoon. Significantly, the frontline IAF airbase is likely to be used in case of conflict at the northern or the western borders.