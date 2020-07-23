Railways plans to fit GPS in 6,000 locomotives by Dec 2021

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has installed global positioning system in 2,700 electric locomotives and in 3,800 diesel locomotives, and it plans to fit the GPS in 6,000 locomotives by December 2021, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Chairman said, “All the key processes

of railways have been fully digitised including the satellite tracking of trains.” He said 2,700 electric locomotives and 3,800 diesel locomotives have been fitted with GPS. An additional 600 locomotives will be fitted with GPS by December this year.

“By December 2021, entire 6,000 locomotives will be fitted with GPS,” Yadav said adding that the national transporter had signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO and this has really helped Railways to improve operations. He said, the data recorded by the GPS is used for control office operation, NTIS, analysis and safety purposes.

The Chairman described the fitting of GPS in the locomotives as one of the big steps the national transporter has taken since last year. The Chairman also said that the Railways had to cancel six trains out of the 230 trains after state governments’ demands.

Yadav said, “We have cancelled two special trains and four timetabled special trains on the demand of the state governments in view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.”

The Railways has started to run 15 pairs of special AC trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of special timetabled trains from June 1.

The national transporter had suspended passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic.