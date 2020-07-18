Rajasthan suffering due to Gehlot govt rift: Vasundhra Raje

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, after remaining quiet during the recent political cacophony in Rajasthan, on Saturday broke her silence and tweeted that the people were suffering due to rift in the Congress government.

“This is quite unfortunate that the people of the state have to bear the brunt of ongoing factionalism within the Congress government.

“Over 500 people have lost lives in state due to Covid-19 pandemic. More than 28,000 people have fallen ill due to coronavirus. Locusts have been attacking crops of our farmers. Crime against women have crossed all limits. The challenge of power crisis has escalated to newer heights. These are just a few challenges I am quoting here.

“The Congress is trying to blame the BJP and its leadership for all the happenings. However, for any government, people and its welfare should stand at the forefront. Think for the people at least for some time,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

The political crisis intensified in Rajasthan when former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot toughened his stand against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and claimed support of 30 MLAs. The Congress later sacked him and two other Cabinet Ministers and sent a notice to 19 MLAs supporting him.

The case is sub judice and the next round of hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Hanuman Beniwal, Nagaur MP and convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally, had earlier attacked Raje in a series of tweets accusing her of supporting the Gehlot government.

In one tweet, he said, “Raje has been calling Congress MLAs and insisting them to stand with Gehlot.”

In fact, Pilot, who was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state Congress chief, also suggested bonhomie between Raje and Gehlot, recently. He accused Gehlot of ensuring that Raje retained her government bungalow.

“Raje allotted herself a government bungalow in Jaipur for life in 2017. The high court cancelled the order passed by her government. But the state government, instead of getting the bungalow vacated, challenged the court order in the Supreme Court,” he said.