Security forces kill three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday morning killed three terrorists in an encounter in Nagnad-Chimmer area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A senior police official said that three army jawans were also injured during the exchange of fire. They have been moved to an army hospital where there condition is said to be stable.

He said the operation launched in the early hours on Friday on a credible input about presence of some terrorists in village Chimmer. Immediately after that a joint team of Kulgam Police, 9 RR and CRPF unit launched a search and cordon operation in the Nagnad-Chimmer area in the wee hours on Friday.

The police official said that three killed terrorists were from the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and reportedly included a top terrorist commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani handlers.

The said terrorist is believed to be responsible for a large number of attacks on security forces, including an IED attack, in the recent past

He had given the slip to the security forces during many encounters earlier and in one such incident had left behind an M4 American rifle.