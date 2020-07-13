Security forces kill two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A senior police official said that in an encounter which started early morning in Srigufwara area of inner Pahalgam in Anantnag district, ended with the killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

The police official said that on receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces comprising Anantnag Police, 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation. As they zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy firing which triggered the encounter

One of the slain terrorists is a local while the second one is a Pakistani, said an official.

Security forces have recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from the neutralised terrorists.

Though the encounter as ended, search operation continues in the area, added sources.