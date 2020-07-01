Security forces rescue 3-yr-old from terrorists attack in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: The security forces on Wednesday rescued a 3-year-old boy during a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district.

According to a police official, the toddler was rescued by the security forces from getting hit by terrorists bullet after terrorists opened fire at a patrol party from a mosque in Sopore leading to a full-scale encounter in which a CRPF personnel was martyred and a civilian killed.

Heart-wrenching images from the encounter site showed the toddler moving towards a J&K Policeman got bullet proof vehicles placed in front of the child to block terrorists site and thereafter quickly took child into his safe custody during the course of heavy crossfire.

“JKP #rescued a three years old boy from getting hit by bullets during #terrorist #attack in #Sopore. @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read.

The troops of G/179 CRPF along with Jammu and Kahsmir Police while placing ‘naka’ were attacked by terrorists at 7:35 am which was retaliated promptly.

“Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started,” Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police, said.

Three Central Reserve Police Force jawans suffered serious injuries in the attack in Sopore town, about 50 km from Srinagar.

Later the security forces discovered that the three-year-old was travelling in a car with his grandfather when the gunfire erupted. The terrorists also opened fire at the car, killing the toddler’s grandfather on the spot as he got off his car and made a futile bid to run for safety.