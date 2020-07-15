Security forces rescue abducted BJP leader in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: Security forces rescued abducted BJP Municipal Committee member Mehraj-ud-Din Malla from Watergam in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.

According reports, Malla was abducted while he was going to a friend’s house for attending a marriage ceremony on Wednesday morning.

“The kidnapped person has been rescued by the police,” J&K Police DG said.

Earlier, Malla’s family had requested the abductors to release him in a video message put out by his daughter.

After his abduction, the security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to trace him.

On his return safely, the state police has taken him to a police station to know as to who all were behind his abduction. Besides that the police is also trying to know as to where he was kept by the terrorists.

Sources said that Pakistani terrorists Haider who is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba was the one along with his associates abducted him but due to increased pressure succumbed and released the BJP leader unharmed.

Meanwhile, the security forces arrested a terrorist associate of Pakistan based terror outfit LeT from Awantipore in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.

The arrested LeT associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora Pulwama.

The police said he was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists, besides transporting arms and ammunition to terrorists operating in Tral, Kakpora, Khrew and Awantipora areas.

“Incriminating material, including explosives and ammunition, has been recovered from him in the Noorpora area,” the police said.