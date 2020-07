Srinagar: A soldier was injured after terrorists fired on an army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said.

According to details, terrorists opened fire from an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) at the area domination party at Drabgam, injuring the soldier.

The injured soldier was evacuated and is said to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress, the army said.