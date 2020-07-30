Sushant Rajput’s father files caveat in SC on Rhea plea on transfer of probe

New Delhi: Deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea of actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of investigation in the case from Patna to Mumbai.

“Let nothing be done in the above mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned,” said the caveat by advocate Nitin Saluja on behalf of Sushant’s father. The apex court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant.

On Wednesday, after Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who allegedly committed suicide last month, the actress on the same day moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Speaking to this agency, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor’s death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s death on June 14. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant’s first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar’s Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.