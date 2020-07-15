Published On: Wed, Jul 15th, 2020

Terrorists abduct BJP leader in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday abducted BJP leader Meraj-ud-Din Malla, who is also the Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee from Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Till reports last came in, the abducted BJP leader was untraceable

Sources said immediately after the reports of abduction was reported in the morning, a massive manhunt was been launched by the security forces to trace Malla.

Till reports last came in, the abducted BJP leader was untraceable.

The incident comes just days after terrorists killed BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora district.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com