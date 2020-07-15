Terrorists abduct BJP leader in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday abducted BJP leader Meraj-ud-Din Malla, who is also the Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee from Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sources said immediately after the reports of abduction was reported in the morning, a massive manhunt was been launched by the security forces to trace Malla.

Till reports last came in, the abducted BJP leader was untraceable.

The incident comes just days after terrorists killed BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora district.