Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After the Union Home Ministry set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe alleged violations of law by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back saying truth cannot be “intimidated”.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated.”

“He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated,” added Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party has also issued a statement saying that the Indian National Congress and its leadership will not be intimidated by the cowardly acts and blind witch-hunt by a panicked Modi Government.

Randeep Surjewala said, “Will the Modi government hold an enquiry into the donations and the amounts received by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from all sources including foreign sources, individuals, entities, organisations and governments?”

The Congress asked six questions from the government in which they sought enquiry into Vivekananda Foundation, India Foundation, Overseas Friends of BJP and the issue of electoral bonds in which the BJP has a lion’s share.

“Will the Modi Government order an enquiry into the source of funding, amounts received, name of donors (including of Chinese origin) for ‘Overseas Friends of BJP’ (OF-BJP)? Will the investigation include an enquiry into the connection of Shri Rajkumar Naraindas Sabnani alias Raju Sabnani to ‘OF-BJP’?” asked Surjewala.

The wild and insidious hatred of the BJP of Congress leadership unfolds every day in an embarrassing and uglier fashion, said a statement from Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress statement said that humanitarian work and distinguished service provided by these charitable organisations has always stood out and will withstand any vengeful and roving enquiry.

BJP leadership is also scared of questions being asked on its deep-rooted Chinese connections, unexplained donations to the PM’s fund by Chinese entities and continued promotion of Chinese-owned businesses, said Surjewala.