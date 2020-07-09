Published On: Thu, Jul 9th, 2020

Three-day lockdown in UP from Friday night

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Thrsday announced a three-day lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.

Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally.

The three-day lockdown is being enforced in view of the spurt in number of Corona cases in the state.

An official statement said that goods carriers will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also continue.

