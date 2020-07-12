Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Sopore encounter, search operation continues

Srinagar: The encounter that started between terrorists and security forces in Reban area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday night, ended in the afternoon of Sunday with the killing of three terrorists.

Sources in the police said that with the encounter coming to end and the debris at the encounter site being cleared.

The security forces have recovered the body of two terrorist killed from the encounter site, said sources adding that one more body of a terrorist is believed to be buried under the debris.

An officer said a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban area of Sopore after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police official said that as the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of firing triggering the encounter.

The encounter that started late on Saturday night, resumed on Sunday morning and finally ending in the after with killing of all the hiding terrorists.

Identity and affiliation of neutralised terrorists is being established, added sources.

However, search were still on in the area, said sources.

It may recalled that in June, a civilian and a CRPF jawan was killed in a terror attack in Sopore Model Town. Since then the cordon and searches were continuously going on in different areas of Sopore.