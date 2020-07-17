UN designates Pakistan-based terror group chief Noor Wali Mehsud as global terrorist

United Nations: In a major blow to Pakistan, the United Nations on Thursday (local time) designated Pakistan-based terror organisation Tehrik-e Taliban’s Pakistan chief, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, as a global terrorist.

The United States Security Council added Mehsud to its ISIL (Da`esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions List accusing him of “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” entities associated with Al-Qaeda.

Meanhwile, the US welcomed the development saying theat the TTP was responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The United States had domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019. TTP was earlier designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US Department of State.

According to the US State Department, under Noor Wali`s leadership the TTP claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

This comes as another blow to Pakistan as the world community has repeatedly called it out for supporting terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) among others.

It may be mentioned here that last year, the UN had designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.