UP STF take Dubey in custody, fly him to Lucknow

Bhopal: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday took custody of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and flew back to Lucknow by a chartered flight, according to government sources.

No details were given on where he was taken for initial questioning or about route to be taken before the flight.

Sources claimed that Dubey is said to have told the investigators that some policemen had told him about his impending encounter and that prompted him to surrender.