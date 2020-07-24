Vistara receives first Airbus A321neo aircraft

New Delhi: Strengthening its commitment to expanding international operations, full-service carrier Vistara has received its first Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Accordingly, the aircraft — which is part of the order of 50 from the Airbus A320 Family signed in 2018 — arrived in Delhi from Airbus’ production facility in Hamburg, Germany.

The new Airbus A321neo aircraft is intended for use on short to medium-haul international routes or destinations within seven hours of flying time.

“This new addition to our fleet reinforces our long-term commitment to international expansion plans, despite the challenges of the current times. The new cabin products on our A321neo aircraft truly complement our promise of providing a premium and world-class flying experience to travellers from and to India,” said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

“The A321neo aircraft ensures operational enhancement, cost effectiveness as well as the reduction of carbon footprint for us while enabling extra payload capacity, greater fuel efficiency and higher range. All of these aspects perfectly align with our international growth strategy.”

According to the airline, the new aircraft features three-class cabin configuration and has a total of 188 seats — ’12 in Business Class , 24 in Premium Economy and 152 in Economy’.