West Bengal BJP team meets Shah to demand CBI probe in MLA death

New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by party general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to press for a CBI inquiry into the mysterious death of Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy.

In a letter to Shah, the BJP has also raised serious questions about the law and order situation in West Bengal, calling it “Jungle Raaj”.

Coming out of the meeting, Vijayvargiya told reporters that they don’t trust any investigation done by the state police.

“We condemn the gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendra Nath Roy of BJP in mysterious circumstances, and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The state police cannot be trusted towards an impartial investigation to apprehend the culprits. The records of earlier sham investigations by state police in hundreds of political killings have established this obvious conclusion,” wrote the BJP leaders to Shah.

The three-page letter was signed by Union minister Babul Supriyo, co-observer Arvind Menon, MPs Swapan Dasgupta and Raju Bista apart from Vijayvargiya himself.

The BJP alleged “There is no protection of common people by established law and a ?jungle raaj’ is prevailing in the state. Common people are helpless in this scenario, when even an elected representative of people is not safe.”

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation also met President Ram Nath Kovind to make a similar demand. After the meeting with the President, Vijayvargiya told reporters: “Jungle Raaj is prevailing in West Bengal. We do not trust any agency of West Bengal. So, the entire case should be investigated by the CBI.”

The body of the BJP MLA was found hanging in West Bengal on Monday. The state BJP accused the ruling TMC for the death of Roy, who represents the Hematabad reserved seat in North Dinajpur.

State police had recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the BJP MLA and dubbed it a case of suicide. However, the BJP calls it a “murder”.

The saffron party observed a 12-hour ?bandh’ across north Bengal on Tuesday to protest against the “mysterious” death of its MLA, which has become the latest BJP-TMC flashpoint in the state.