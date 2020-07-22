Yogi Adityanath govt issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha

Lucknow: Muslims in UP will have to offer prayers and celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival at their homes.

According to the guidelines issued by the Yogi Adityanath government, Muslim clerics have been asked to ensure that people don’t collect in groups, but celebrate the festival at their homes.

Police officials in all districts have been asked to remain on vigil and take note of even the smallest incident in their respective areas. Intelligence agencies have also been asked to remain on high alert and pre-empt any untoward incidents.

District officials have also been asked to ensure that pigs and other animals don’t roam on roads around the mosques and other shrines.

Transportation of meat and animal slaughter in the open have been banned.