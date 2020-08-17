32 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan clash

Kabul: At least 32 Taliban terrorists were killed and 20 others injured during a clash which erupted after security forces struck the terror group’s hideouts in Badghis province, a top official said on Monday.

According to member of the Provincial Council, Mohammad Nasir Nazari, the clash took place in Sanjadak area of Muqar district on Sunday, agencies reported.

According to Nazari, one security member was killed and seven others were injured.

Confirming the clash, an army spokesman in the restive province asserted that more than two dozen terrorists had been killed and over a dozen others injured during the operations.

The security forces will continue to chase the terrorists elsewhere in the troubled province and its vicinity to ensure peace and security there.

Shir Aqa Alkozay, the deputy for provincial police chief, has also confirmed the fighting, saying the Taliban terrorists had suffered huge casualties.

The Taliban outfit which is operational in parts of Badghis province with Qala-e-Naw as its capital, is yet to comment.