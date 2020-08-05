A new era begins, says Shah on consecration of Ram temple

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is the beginning of a new era in India. He said August 5 is a historic day for all Indians.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The construction of the Ram temple shows the strong and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this historic day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values,” he said.

He added, “Bhumi Pujan and the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the birthplace of Lord Ram. This has started a new chapter in the history of great Indian culture and civilization.”

“The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has always been a symbol of faith for Hindus for centuries around the world. Today, PM Narendra Modi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have done the work of honouring that faith by performing Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple, I express my heartfelt gratitude for this.”

The Home Minister said that the ideals and thoughts of Lord Ram reside in the soul of India. His character and philosophy of life are the cornerstones of Indian culture. With the construction of the Ram temple, this holy land Ayodhya will re-awaken in the world with its full glory. Development in Ayodhya will also generate employment opportunities.

He said, “The construction of the Ram temple is the culmination of centuries of continuous sacrifices, struggle, penance of Ram bhaktas. Today, I salute all the seers and sadhus who have kept this priceless heritage of ‘Sanatan dharma’ for so many years. Jai Shri Ram!”