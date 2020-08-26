ABVP activists caned for blocking Maha minister’s car

Dhule (Maharashtra): The police caned a group of ABVP activists who attempted to stop the vehicle of a state minister on a visit to the district headquarters, here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Dhule Collectorate where Animal Husbandry Minister Abdul Sattar had gone on a visit.

When a group of activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the students’ wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party — attempted to stop the minister’s car, they were stopped by the police.

When they didn’t relent, demanding that students’ fees should be waived off in view of the lockdown, the police caned them to disperse the crowd.

Around half a dozen activists were detained for sometime till the minister left the area.

The BJP has strongly criticised the action against the students and demanded that action should be taken against the policemen concerned in the matter.