Published On: Wed, Aug 26th, 2020

ABVP activists caned for blocking Maha minister’s car

Dhule (Maharashtra): The police caned a group of ABVP activists who attempted to stop the vehicle of a state minister on a visit to the district headquarters, here on Wednesday, officials said.

Around half a dozen activists were detained for sometime till the minister left the area

The incident occurred near the Dhule Collectorate where Animal Husbandry Minister Abdul Sattar had gone on a visit.

When a group of activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the students’ wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party — attempted to stop the minister’s car, they were stopped by the police.

When they didn’t relent, demanding that students’ fees should be waived off in view of the lockdown, the police caned them to disperse the crowd.

Around half a dozen activists were detained for sometime till the minister left the area.

The BJP has strongly criticised the action against the students and demanded that action should be taken against the policemen concerned in the matter.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com