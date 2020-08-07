Air India plane crashes in Kozhikode: Pilot among 14 dead, 39 others critical

New Delhi/Kozhikode: An Air India Express aircraft carrying 190 passengers and crew skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode and plunged into the deep valley below, killing at least 14 people and critically injuring 39 others in the accident, including the pilot of the flight, DV Sathe.

The incident occurred at 7.41 pm on Friday, when the flight from Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the runway after landing at the ‘table-top’ airport.

Fourteen people have been reported dead so far, including the pilot. The mishap occurred at around 8.20 pm. The aircraft had 190 people onboard, including 174 passengers, 10 infants, four crew members and two pilots.

About 40 ambulances have reached the accident spot and are rushing the passengers to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The condition of several passengers who were brought to a private hospital is reported to be serious.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 191 people onboard, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but continued running till the end of runway, fell down in the valley and broke into two pieces.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, rescue operations are going on and the injured have been moved to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to get a sense of the ground situation, soon after an Air India Express flight overshot the runway and crashed.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.” He added that authorities are already at the spot and providing all possible assistance.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed for evacuation and rescue work. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed local Self Government Minister AC Moideen to rush to the accident site.