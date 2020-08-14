Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, opts for home isolation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, said on Friday that his latest report was negative though he will remain in home isolation for some more days.

He tweeted in Hindi saying, “Aaj meri corona test report negative aayi hai. Main eeshvar ka dhanyavaad karta hoon aur iss samay jin logon ne mere svaasthyalaabh ke lie shubhakaamanaen dekar mera aur mere parijanon ko dhaadhas badhaaya un sabhee ka hriday se aabhaar vyakt karata hoon. Doctors ki salaah par abhee kuchh aur dinon tak home isolation mein rahoonga. (Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors).”

He added, “Corona sankraman se ladane mein meri madad karne vaale aur mera upachaar karane vaale Medanta Hospital ke sabhee doctors va paramedical staff ka bhee aabhaar vyakt karata hoon. (I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who helped me in fighting corona infection and who are treating me).”

On August 2, Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The 55-year-old BJP leader took to social media to report his infection. “I have tested positive but my health is fine,” he had said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.