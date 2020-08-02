Anti-liberation forces behind killing of Bangabandhu: B’desh PM

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the nation to remember the assassination of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She mentioned the anti-liberation forces were involved behind the conspiracy of assassinating Bangabandhu in 1975.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave independence to us”.

But those who was against the independence of Bangladesh and also didn’t believe in it and those who didn’t extend support to independence from inside and outside of the country, brutally killed him through conspiracies,” said Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) president and elder daughter of the Father of the Nation, said, she and her younger sister survived the August 15 carnage as they were abroad at that time.

“But the people of the country had lost all potentials after this assassination,” she said, adding Bangabandhu was killed at the time when the nation was progressing fast towards socio-economic development under his dynamic leadership after independence.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation programme arranged by the BKL, the peasants’ wing of the AL, in the city on Sunday morning. She addressed the programme through mobile phone.

BKL arranged the voluntary blood donation programme and discussion in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 as part of the month-long programme of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate organizations marking the 45th National Mourning Day commemorating the martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 45 years ago.

The premier asked the ruling Party leaders and workers to continue working to implement Bangabandhu’s ideology by building a hunger-and-poverty-free prosperous and developed Bangladesh.

“The dream of the Father of the Nation will be materialised if we can establish Bangladesh as a hunger-and-poverty-free developed and prosperous country,” the premier said.

Pointing out that her government is keeping up its efforts to implement Bangabandhu’s ideology since assuming office in 2009, Sheikh Hasina said the aim of her government is to present a beautiful life to the people by ensuring their basic needs.

The prime minister said the Awami League formed government in 1996 after 21 years, but a dark era prevailed in the country from 2001-2008.

Sheikh Hasina said massive programmes were taken to celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’, marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

“But unfortunately at this time the coronavirus pandemic hit worldwide, and the economy of the entire world got stagnant due to the deadly virus,” she said adding Bangladesh was also not spared from the COVID-19 onslaught.