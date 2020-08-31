Published On: Mon, Aug 31st, 2020

Arms cache recovered by army from Baramulla

Srinagar: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the army in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, the army said.

The ammunition recovered includes two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, a Chinese pistol and 10 Chinese grenades.

“Based on inputs regarding presence of warlike stores, a search operation was launched in Banali forest, Baramulla on August 30, 2020,” the army said.

“Two AK-47 parts with two magazines and 74 rounds, one Chinese Pistol with a magazine 38 rounds and 10 Chinese grenades were recovered,” it added.

