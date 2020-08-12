Army jawan martyred, terrorist killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: A soldier was killed while another was injured as they brought down a terrorist in a fierce encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

“One soldier lost his life in action in the ongoing Pulwama encounter. One AK along with grenades, pouches & other war like stores recovered. Search operation underway,” said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

According to a police official, the neutralised terrorist has been identified as Azad Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. He was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and wanted in several terror acts including killing of Jammu and Kashmir police Head constable Anoop Singh on May 22 2020 when a joint Naka of Police and CRPF was fired upon by the terrorist killed on Wednesday.

The police official said that a joint operation was launched by 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Sources said that during the cordon and search operation at Kamrazipora in Pulwama in wee hours, a brief exchange of fire happened between terrorists and security forces.

Since the terrorists were heavily armed, more reinforcements were called and cordon was intensified to nab the terrorists but when the security forces approached towards orchards where the terrorists were hiding the terrorists opened fire in which a jawan was injured and later succumed to his injures in Army hospital in Srinagar.